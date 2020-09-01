Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WEDC recognized for excellence in financial reporting

Government Finance Officers Association recognizes WEDC for seventh consecutive year

MADISON. SEPT. 1, 2020 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has again earned national recognition for outstanding financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

WEDC received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence from GFOA for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2019. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the organization.

GFOA said WEDC’s financial report “has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story.”

This marks the seventh consecutive year WEDC has received the certificate.

“Transparency and accountability are core values of WEDC, and this certificate is recognition of WEDC’s ongoing commitment to provide the public with thorough and accurate information about our operations,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization. “I want to thank our staff for its continued dedication to ensuring that WEDC remains accountable to the taxpayers, the Governor, the Legislature and all of our stakeholders.”

GFOA is a professional association serving nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top-quality publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

