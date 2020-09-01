Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Robert Lemnah

STATION: VSP - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dairy Hill Road, S. Royalton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI

ACCUSED: Julie A. Prior

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/2020 at approximately 0006 hours, Vermont State Police responded to

Dairy Hill Road, in the Town of Royalton for a report of a domestic assault.

Troopers met with the victim who advised he was assaulted by Prior. Prior later

located at another residence and arrested for domestic assault and DUI. She was

then processed at the Royalton State Police Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.