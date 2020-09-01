Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,577 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: VSP - Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dairy Hill Road, S. Royalton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Julie A. Prior                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/2020 at approximately 0006 hours, Vermont State Police responded to

Dairy Hill Road, in the Town of Royalton for a report of a domestic assault.

Troopers met with the victim who advised he was assaulted by Prior. Prior later

located at another residence and arrested for domestic assault and DUI. She was

then processed at the Royalton State Police Barracks. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2020 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.