Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202829
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Robert Lemnah
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dairy Hill Road, S. Royalton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI
ACCUSED: Julie A. Prior
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Royalton
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/01/2020 at approximately 0006 hours, Vermont State Police responded to
Dairy Hill Road, in the Town of Royalton for a report of a domestic assault.
Troopers met with the victim who advised he was assaulted by Prior. Prior later
located at another residence and arrested for domestic assault and DUI. She was
then processed at the Royalton State Police Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.