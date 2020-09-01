Bath County VA Log Cabin and Acreage set for Online Only Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Located only 12 miles from the famed Homestead Resort and golf courses, this home would be a perfect primary residence, weekend getaway or Airbnb.””FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online only auction of a 2 bedroom log cabin on 30+/- acres, bordering the National Forest and only 12 miles from the Homestead Resort – The online auction bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, September 8 at 6:00 pm Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This property is a wonderful combination of mountain land and meadows and offers the new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Located only 10 miles from town of Warm Springs and 12 miles from the famed Homestead Resort and golf courses, this home would be a perfect primary residence, weekend getaway or Airbnb.”
“The property’s highlights include a well-built 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,776+/- sq. ft. log cabin on 30.07+/- acres (3 parcels) with frontage on Sam Snead Highway in Bath County, VA,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.
The property’s features include an open floor plan featuring kitchen/living room w/cathedral ceilings to the loft above, a main floor bedroom w/bathroom & laundry room and an unfinished walk-out basement noted Puffenbarger.
Other note-worthy features include hardwood flooring throughout, 2 sided wrap around porch, 2 bay detached garage and local wildlife.
The real estate auction is open for on line bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at 540/421-5007 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
