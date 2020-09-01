New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Pursuit/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE PURSUIT/ CRASH

CASE#: 20B502199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/29/20, 0031-0035 hours

STREET: VT-30, Clark Rd, VT-74 & S. Bingham St.

TOWN: Whiting & Cornwall

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. Bingham St & Cutting Hill Rd (crash location)

WEATHER: Clear, occasional fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement, dry dirt

VEHICLE #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/29/20 at approximately 0031 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling north on VT Route 30 in the Town of Whiting at a high rate of speed. Upon activation of the RADAR device, the vehicle was clocked at 86 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle subsequently led Troopers on a pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 MPH. Troopers later discontinued the pursuit due to the high rate of speed and reckless operation of the vehicle.

After discontinuing the pursuit, Troopers located the vehicle on South Bingham Street in the Town of Cornwall. The vehicle had collided with a tree, and there were no occupants with the vehicle. The vehicle sustained major contact damage, and several containers of alcohol were located within and around the vehicle. A K-9 track was conducted but the operator was not located.

This case remains under active investigation. Anybody with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.

