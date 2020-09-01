New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Pursuit/ Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE PURSUIT/ CRASH
CASE#: 20B502199
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/29/20, 0031-0035 hours
STREET: VT-30, Clark Rd, VT-74 & S. Bingham St.
TOWN: Whiting & Cornwall
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. Bingham St & Cutting Hill Rd (crash location)
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, occasional fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement, dry dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/29/20 at approximately 0031 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling north on VT Route 30 in the Town of Whiting at a high rate of speed. Upon activation of the RADAR device, the vehicle was clocked at 86 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle subsequently led Troopers on a pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 MPH. Troopers later discontinued the pursuit due to the high rate of speed and reckless operation of the vehicle.
After discontinuing the pursuit, Troopers located the vehicle on South Bingham Street in the Town of Cornwall. The vehicle had collided with a tree, and there were no occupants with the vehicle. The vehicle sustained major contact damage, and several containers of alcohol were located within and around the vehicle. A K-9 track was conducted but the operator was not located.
This case remains under active investigation. Anybody with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.