Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,855 in the last 365 days.

Vegan Cooking Show Sizzles Across the Whole English-Speaking World

Vegan bodybuilders on set of New Day New Chef

Vegan bodybuilders on set of New Day New Chef

Olympian Dotsie Bausch making her Superwoman Bowl

Olympian Dotsie Bausch making her Superwoman Bowl

New Day New Chef Launch Party

New Day New Chef Launch Party

New Day New Chef, streaming on Amazon's Prime Videos, expands globally! Now, USA, Canada, England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand can watch!

"Plant-based products are skyrocketing. People know vegetables, grains, fruits and nuts are packed with superfoods, anti-inflammatories and antioxidants. Now, learn how to make it delicious!”
— Jane Velez-Mitchell, Host of New Day New Chef

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interest in plant-based cooking is soaring globally. So, it makes sense that New Day New Chef, America's popular vegan cooking show, streaming on Amazon's Prime Video, is expanding across the globe. Amazon's Prime Video is now streaming this fast-paced, high-energy show to virtually the entire English speaking world. So, the veg curious in the USA, England, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand can explore the delights of plant-based cooking! Get ready to learn the tips and tricks that make it a dream to cook veggies, grains and -yes- nuts and fruit! Oh, and get ready to dance every time the blender goes on!

The Plant-Based Future is NOW!

"Clearly the hottest trend in food, cooking, recipes and dining is.... plant-based," said host Jane Velez-Mitchell, adding, "It's the future and the future is here." Her non-profit, JaneUnChained.com, created the show with Emmy winning producer Eamonn McCrystal of Inspired.

A special edition of the series, New Day New Chef Support and Feed, has also gone global. It features actress, singer, activist Maggie Baird, who is the mother of superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas. This famous vegan family delivers nutritious vegan food to those struggling during this pandemic. Viewers watch as leading vegan chefs whip up scrumptious, guilt-free superfoods.
New Day New Chef Season One

US
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B084TNLF6Y

AUSTRALIA / New Zealand
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0TZYPPYDR5V6UDG8O0TEZXAJ2D/ref=dvm_src_ret_au_xx_s

CANADA
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0TZYPPYDR5V6UDG8O0TEZXAJ2D/ref=dvm_src_ret_ca_xx_s

UK
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B084TNDQW1


New Day New Chef SUPPORT AND FEED

US
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08B7GS4XV

Australia / New Zealand
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0Q7KLGOXIHQ5NKVPSTJ0CUY0UG/ref=dvm_src_ret_au_xx_s

CANADA
https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0Q7KLGOXIHQ5NKVPSTJ0CUY0UG/ref=dvm_src_ret_ca_xx_s

UK/Ireland
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B08B7QRXH8/

Add a Large Dollop of Plant-Based Celebrities!

NBA legend John Salley, Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch, Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee, 90210's Christine Elise, Annabelle Comes Home's Katie Sarife, Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol, Friday's "Bye Felicia" Angela Means-Kaaya, supermodel Joanna Krupa, influencer Kyle Krieger, Dynasty's Elaine Hendrix, CSI's Jorja Fox, Lost's Emilie de Ravin, SpongeBob SquarePants' Lori Alan, America's Next Top Model's Katie Cleary and American Idol announcer Mark Thompson.

We've Got More to Add to this Vegan Dish!

JaneUnChained.com and Inspired are currently readying another 8 shows to launch in October featuring a new slate of extraordinary chefs including famed restaurateur Matthew Kenney and wellness expert Leslie Durso.

Interviews available upon request
Jane@JaneUnChained.com


Related Links
http://www.janeunchained.com
https://newdaynewchef.com

Jane Velez-Mitchell
Jane Unchained
+1 310-210-6696
email us here

You just read:

Vegan Cooking Show Sizzles Across the Whole English-Speaking World

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.