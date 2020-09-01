Logic20/20 Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year
SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine announced that Logic20/20 has ranked on their annual Inc. 5000 List again for 2020. They are being honored as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year, and fourth year overall. Logic20/20 was ranked #3058, jumping up almost 700 spots from their previous ranking.
“Our organization is honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time,” says Christian O’Meara, Logic20/20 CEO. “Our continued growth follows a long term strategy balancing scale and our goal of being a great company to work for, and a great company to do business with."
Logic20/20’s 127% growth rate over 3 years can be attributed in part to their acquisition of consulting firm Primitive Logic, which accelerated their growth into new markets across the west coast. Their similar values and work cultures led to a rapid integration, with expanded capabilities and offerings for their clients.
“Not only did this partnership broaden our expertise, but it allowed our employees to grow as a part of a larger, diversified organization,” says Logic20/20 Senior Vice President, Travis Jones. “This award is a reflection of our consultants hard work, and the way they have come together as one brand, and one team.”
The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list were chosen because they demonstrated astonishing growth over the past 3 years and remained competitive within their markets. Logic20/20 was among the 3,153 repeat honorees on the list, joining an elite group of consistent, high-performing organizations.
The complete Inc. 5000 List, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a west coast-based business and technology consulting firm. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com.
