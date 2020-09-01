Nevoa Partners with First Nation Group to Distribute Nimbus Fogging Disinfection Robot to Government Hospitals
Nevoa’s Nimbus fogging robot for hospital room disinfection will be sold and distributed by First Nation Group, serving VA and DoD customers.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a Tempe, Arizona-based company, today announced its new partnership with First Nation Group, the premier med-surg distributor to the Federal government. This partnership will allow Nevoa to distribute its Nimbus(TM) robots to hospitals and healthcare facilities operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The whole-room fogging disinfection robot allows government healthcare facilities access to cutting-edge technology for their patient rooms, ensuring that pathogens causing life-threatening illnesses are killed quickly and completely.
The rise of COVID-19 has drawn greater attention to the on-going epidemic of Healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs), contracted by some patients while receiving treatment for other medical or surgical conditions during a hospital stay. The rapidly-changing healthcare environment demands advanced ways to combat HAIs, which put patient health at risk every day.
Focused on technology that eliminates pathogens in healthcare settings, Nevoa® invented Nimbus, a robot that fogs Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense mist in an unoccupied patient room, post-discharge. The disinfectant completely coats all surfaces and equipment, even surfaces in shadow, such as under the patient bed. Nimbus then automatically begins a dehumidification process, removing the disinfectant solution and allowing immediate room re-entry.
“The robot technology took several years to develop, and our Nimbus disinfection protocol has been proven to be more than 99.99% effective at killing pathogens that cause Healthcare-acquired Infections,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc. “We’re excited to partner with First Nation Group to distribute this life-saving technology to Government healthcare facilities serving our Veterans and military.”
The no-touch, hospital disinfection process using Nimbus takes approximately 30 minutes and eliminates the human error associated with manual cleaning, offering healthcare providers the ability to completely disinfect their facilities.
“Partnering with Nevoa to distribute their Nimbus robot to the VA and DoD allows us to provide an innovative disinfection solution for the safety of front line workers and Veterans seeking the very best care,” said Terry Latkovic, vice president of Corporate Initiatives for First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone medical-surgical distributor.
“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, First Nation Group has been a reliable resource for our Government customers, supplying critical respiratory products. Through our expansion and partnership with Nevoa, those customers can now rely on us to provide this hospital room disinfection system,” said Steve Baugh, president of First Nation Group.
Nevoa’s technology will play a significant role in reducing the spread of life-threatening infections and lowering costs while improving the patient experience.
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., was founded to invent disinfection products that eliminate Healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs) and save the lives of people in environments where germs and pathogens are known to thrive. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old disinfection and cleaning protocols to highly effective, automated protocols that disinfect better. To achieve major decreases in the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes hospitals must embrace technology-based protocols that disinfect hospital rooms after every patient discharge. Nevoa saves lives by engineering the most fiscally-, socially-, and environmentally-responsible disinfecting solutions for the healthcare industry.
About First Nation Group
First Nation Group (https://firstnationgroup.com/), a purpose-drive company, is the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies to the U.S. Federal Government. Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. As an industry leader, the 145+ employees take pride in representing leading manufacturers in providing compliant, cost-effective solutions of the most well-respected product lines with extensive TAA national distribution facilities in Fort Myers, Florida, Denver, Colorado, and Detroit, Michigan. First Nation Group is headquartered in Niceville, Florida, with administrative offices in Fort Myers, Ann Arbor, and suburban Philadelphia.
###
Ernest Cunningham
Nevoa Inc.
+1 480-361-4071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn