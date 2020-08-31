Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting Virtually On Tuesday, September 1, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD  –  On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9 a.m., there will be a special meeting of the Maryland State Board of Education to discuss Maryland’s Recovery during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and student engagement. This will include discussion of recommended synchronous learning time for Maryland students.

State Board members and presenters will participate in the virtual meeting, and members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via the virtual livestream. The livestream and meeting materials can be accessed at the following link.

The public can also view the livestream on YouTube.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the September 1 Meeting will be conducted entirely via livestream and there will be no public access to the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

