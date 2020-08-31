Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HIGHWAY 1806 ROAD CLOSURE BY GF&P OFFICES

For Immediate Release:  Monday, August 31, 2020 Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, to replace mainline cross pipes on Highway 1806 north of Pierre. 

The section of highway impacted is from just north of the GF&P offices on Highway 1806, 2.5 miles north of Highway 14. 

The contractor will begin setting up traffic control to close the road to thru traffic at the site. Excavation for pipe placement will begin shortly after the closure. Once the road is closed, thru traffic will need to find an alternate route around the work zone. 

The contractor anticipates it will take approximately two to three weeks to complete the pipe replacement at this location and restore traffic. The overall completion date is Oct. 30, 2020.   

The contractor on this $798,800 project is Steve Lehrkamp Enterprises, Inc. of Herreid. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

--30--

