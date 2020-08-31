Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival Online

Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival Cheers! At your service!

Wining and Dining Goes Virtual

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong is a city of wining and dining and is one of the most popular events in the City of Light, and this year it is going virtual.

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” will get not only a virtual taste but also a global format. With the festival, just a device away, imagine the excitement of clinking wine glasses with someone halfway around the world or learning a new way to prepare a delectable dish from a top chef – all from the comfort of your own favorite chair.

In today’s world, meeting someone for a glass of wine via Zoom is natural. Human beings are so adaptable, and in reality, the virtual world expands our universe that much farther. From Hong Kong to New York City to Monte Carlo to Saint Petersburg to South Africa, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be sure to tickle our taste buds and our worldly desire to travel. And this year, because the event is online, it really will be possible to meet people from all around the globe!

Explaining this strategic move, HKTB Chairman Dr. Y. K. Pang said: “The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival has been one of the most popular events among locals and tourists alike since its inception over a decade ago. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak this year, we hope people can continue to enjoy Hong Kong’s unique dining culture while providing business opportunities for the local F&B sector amidst this challenging economic climate. Organizing the Festival virtually allows us to achieve both objectives without compromising public health and safety.”

Although in a different format, the Festival will still be delivering virtual versions of a line-up of programs equally exciting as in the real-life editions, featuring world-class food and drinks. So even if you live in Timbuktu, this year, you can take part in the annual Festival from wherever you are.

Dr. Pang added: “The virtual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will strive to recreate the festive joie de vivre atmosphere the event is famous for by offering access to an exclusive wine and gourmet experiences curated by experts on the subject. Taking advantage of the virtual format, the event will be extended from the usual four days to several weeks so that more people can take part regardless of time and geographical constraints.”

To preserve as much original flavor of the physical event as possible, the HKTB is building an online hub where most of the Festival programs will take place. A variety of wine merchants will be providing special discounts and products tailored for the Festival which participants can browse and purchase in a virtual exhibition space. Meanwhile, renowned wine and food critics, chefs, and wine experts will be invited to speak on wine-pairing and culinary topics in virtual workshops and classes.

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival was launched in 2009 after Hong Kong and Bordeaux signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Wine-related Business. The large-scale outdoor event quickly became the talk of the town and was dubbed one of the world’s top 10 international food and wine festivals by Forbes Traveler.

Dates and details of the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be forthcoming from the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Bon Appetite!