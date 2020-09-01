New Family-Friendly Film - Everyday Miracles - Available Today on DVD, VOD, and Digital Formats
Gary Cole, Erik Smith & Zoe Perry star in this Faith-Friendly, Family Film that reminds us that life is full of Everyday Miracles
For anyone who has ever struggled or faced family conflict, this movie will speak to you in a profound way while offering hope.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cinedigm has released the new film EVERYDAY MIRACLES via On Demand, DVD, and Digital Platforms. Starring acting veteran Gary Cole (VEEP, Entourage), along with Erik Smith (A WALK TO REMEMBER) and Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon), this inspirational family film reflects that some of the best things in life are the EVERYDAY MIRACLES.
Written and directed by Marty Madden, (Musical Chairs), EVERYDAY MIRACLES centers around a faith healer, Cotton (Smith), who is trying to run from his troubled past. After being taken in by a horse rancher (Cole) and his family, Cotton’s new life is soon tested when his overbearing mother (Lusia Strus) tracks him down and tries to pull him back into the life he had escaped. Cotton is desperate to avoid his past life which could jeopardize a possible future with his love interest, Young Sheldon’s Zoe Perry. When a painful revelation comes to light, he must lean on his new family and learn to trust again. Through his journey, Cotton learns the value of compassion and family through hard work and selflessness.
Early praises for EVERYDAY MIRACLES include:
DOVE: For anyone who has ever struggled or faced family conflict, this movie will speak to you in a profound way while offering hope.
Movieguide: EVERYDAY MIRACLES has a strong Christian, moral worldview with themes of forgiveness and faith at the forefront.
EVERYDAY MIRACLES was produced by James J. Bagley & Tom Tangen. Executive Producers are John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films. Co-Producers are John Rogers, Michael Donahue, Ray Michaels Quiroga, Tara Lonzo, Andres Agazaryan, and Janet Winchell. Associate Producers are Frank Mora, Michael Quiroga, Jimmy Dux, Liz Rodriguez, and Fernando Gonzalez.
ABOUT COTTON FILM LLC
Cotton Film LLC is a joint venture of James Bagley Productions Ltd. and Kiva Films LLC. James Bagley is a film, television, and theatrical producer whose recent credits include the film Genius starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Linney and the Showtime series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Marty Madden is President of Kiva Films LLC, an independent film and television production company, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His writing and film credits include Susan Seidelman’s enchanting wheelchair ballroom dance romance, Musical Chairs, and the soon to be released documentary short, Funeral Queen following the life and times of Santa Fe Funeral Director and drag queen, Marie Antoinette Du Barry.
ABOUT CINEDIGM
Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels, and services to the world’s largest media, technology, and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels, and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.
Trailer - Everyday Miracles