Hunter how-to video: Field dressing game birds

Idaho is a bird hunter’s paradise, and upland game bird seasons provide a great opportunity for new hunters to get out into the field and be successful. It’s also a great way to bring some delicious meat for your table.

Fish and Game staff members and hunters Ian Malepeai and Emily Palmer demonstrate three easy methods for field dressing and processing game birds. More information about upland bird hunting is available in the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer 2020-21 Seasons and Rules brochure.

