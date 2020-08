Prog Legend Eddie Jobson To Release “EDDIE JOBSON – LIVE” New Double CD

Eddie Jobson - Live

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musicians’ musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson, best known for his virtuosic violin and keyboard work with Roxy Music, Frank Zappa, King Crimson, Jethro Tull and supergroup UK, brings us a compilation of live performances from Poland, Russia, Japan and the U.S.A. with his all-star ‘U-Z Project.’Jobson’s live concert recordings feature guest musicians Marc Bonilla, Alex Machacek, Marco Minnemann, Mike Mangini, Greg Howe, Simon Phillips, Trey Gunn, TJ Helmerich, Billy Sheehan, Ric Fierabracci, Tony Levin and special guest appearances by John Wetton.The twenty-one tracks include:Alaska (UK) - Perm, RussiaThe Only Thing She Needs (UK) - Los Angeles, USAAwakening (Mahavishnu Orchestra) - Boston, USANevermore (UK) - Tokyo, JapanRendezvous 6:02 (UK) - Tokyo, JapanTheme of Secrets (Jobson) - Bydgoszcz, PolandIn The Dead of Night (UK) - Tokyo, JapanPresto Vivace (UK)- Tokyo, JapanBitches Crystal (ELP) - Los Angeles, USARed (King Crimson) - Perm, RussiaStarless (King Crimson) - Tokyo, JapanCaesar’s Palace Blues (UK) - Tokyo, JapanForever Until Sunday (Bruford) - Tokyo, JapanCarrying No Cross (UK) - Krakow, PolandReleased August 28, 2020To pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/Eddie-Jobson-Live/dp/B08DDSD3LH/ref Watch “Caesar's Palace Blues” live (featured on the CD): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8nF4f_FKPc Press inquiries: