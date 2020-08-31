Prog Legend Eddie Jobson To Release “EDDIE JOBSON – LIVE” New Double CD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicians’ musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson, best known for his virtuosic violin and keyboard work with Roxy Music, Frank Zappa, King Crimson, Jethro Tull and supergroup UK, brings us a compilation of live performances from Poland, Russia, Japan and the U.S.A. with his all-star ‘U-Z Project.’
Jobson’s live concert recordings feature guest musicians Marc Bonilla, Alex Machacek, Marco Minnemann, Mike Mangini, Greg Howe, Simon Phillips, Trey Gunn, TJ Helmerich, Billy Sheehan, Ric Fierabracci, Tony Levin and special guest appearances by John Wetton.
The twenty-one tracks include:
Alaska (UK) - Perm, Russia
The Only Thing She Needs (UK) - Los Angeles, USA
Awakening (Mahavishnu Orchestra) - Boston, USA
Nevermore (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Rendezvous 6:02 (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Theme of Secrets (Jobson) - Bydgoszcz, Poland
In The Dead of Night (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Presto Vivace (UK)- Tokyo, Japan
Bitches Crystal (ELP) - Los Angeles, USA
Red (King Crimson) - Perm, Russia
Starless (King Crimson) - Tokyo, Japan
Caesar’s Palace Blues (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Forever Until Sunday (Bruford) - Tokyo, Japan
Carrying No Cross (UK) - Krakow, Poland
Released August 28, 2020
To pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/Eddie-Jobson-Live/dp/B08DDSD3LH/ref
Watch “Caesar's Palace Blues” live (featured on the CD): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8nF4f_FKPc
Press inquiries:
Billy James
