Prog Legend Eddie Jobson To Release “EDDIE JOBSON – LIVE” New Double CD

Eddie Jobson - Live Cover

Eddie Jobson - Live

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicians’ musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson, best known for his virtuosic violin and keyboard work with Roxy Music, Frank Zappa, King Crimson, Jethro Tull and supergroup UK, brings us a compilation of live performances from Poland, Russia, Japan and the U.S.A. with his all-star ‘U-Z Project.’

Jobson’s live concert recordings feature guest musicians Marc Bonilla, Alex Machacek, Marco Minnemann, Mike Mangini, Greg Howe, Simon Phillips, Trey Gunn, TJ Helmerich, Billy Sheehan, Ric Fierabracci, Tony Levin and special guest appearances by John Wetton.

The twenty-one tracks include:

Alaska (UK) - Perm, Russia
The Only Thing She Needs (UK) - Los Angeles, USA
Awakening (Mahavishnu Orchestra) - Boston, USA
Nevermore (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Rendezvous 6:02 (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Theme of Secrets (Jobson) - Bydgoszcz, Poland
In The Dead of Night (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Presto Vivace (UK)- Tokyo, Japan
Bitches Crystal (ELP) - Los Angeles, USA
Red (King Crimson) - Perm, Russia
Starless (King Crimson) - Tokyo, Japan
Caesar’s Palace Blues (UK) - Tokyo, Japan
Forever Until Sunday (Bruford) - Tokyo, Japan
Carrying No Cross (UK) - Krakow, Poland

Released August 28, 2020

To pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/Eddie-Jobson-Live/dp/B08DDSD3LH/ref

Watch “Caesar's Palace Blues” live (featured on the CD): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8nF4f_FKPc

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here

