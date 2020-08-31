RegScan and Cority Announce Expanded Partnership
RegScan, Inc. is pleased to announce that the RegScan™ regulatory content will now be available for integration on Cority Enviance.WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals, is pleased to announce that the RegScan™ regulatory content will now be available for integration on Cority Enviance.
Cority Enviance customers who subscribe to RegScan content will have access to the most current regulatory information available in RegScan databases.
“Expanding our partnership to include Cority Enviance clients aligns with our core mission: bringing our best-in-class global regulatory content and audit tools to customers wherever they are,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “We’re excited to work more closely with Cority clients to meet their needs.”
“We are excited about our deepened partnership with RegScan and the ability to provide its latest regulatory content and audit protocols,” said Amanda Smith, VP, Solutions Marketing and Enablement, Cority. “By further combining RegScan’s content with our EHS solutions, we continue to expand the value and efficiency we deliver to our clients.”
Cority and RegScan have had a strategic partnership since 2017. Cority Enviance clients will be able to access global regulatory changes, including federal and state regulations with their compliance activities to better manage their EHS compliance across jurisdictions via an easy-to-use interface.
About RegScan
Independently owned and operated, RegScan, Inc. is a provider of world-class compliance information to Fortune 1000 companies. Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety & Environmental practitioners for over 30 years.
RegScan’s vast regulatory library provides the framework for compliance programs within multiple industries including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments. For businesses that need to build Corporate, Site-Based, Manufacturing, Office Space, R&D or Distribution based compliance programs, RegScan offers innovative solutions designed to address the needs of your organization.
About Cority
Cority is a trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of over 350 experts serve more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. For more information, visit www.cority.com.
