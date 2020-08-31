LifeNome Selected by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator in Precision Health
LifeNome joins the select group of extraordinary global startups and scale-ups picked by the World Economic Forum to address global challenges in health.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeNome, the NY-based Precision Health AI company has been selected by the World Economic Forum to join their Global Innovators community. The World Economic Forum’s Global Innovator’s Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation that address global challenges.
LifeNome was founded in 2016 to being the power of genomics, artificial intelligence, and data science to the area of precision health and wellness, allowing highly personalized approaches in improving an individual’s health taking into consideration their biology, physiology, behavior, and environmental data. Since then it has moved to become the premier science-based personalization platform for some of the world’s largest organizations.
The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current global crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to become Global innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms to help define the global agenda on key issues.
“We are thrilled to be part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators community, and will strive to work together with global constituencies to bring rigorous science to the area of preventative health and wellness together with community stakeholders across the world. “
LifeNome has been engaged with the World Economic Forum in two global projects, including health cities and communities and Precision Consumer 2030.
“The World Economic Forum is thrilled to have LifeNome join our Global Innovators community,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Including new, innovative voices is essential in the work we do at the Forum; we look forward what LifeNome's leadership on precision health will add to our projects, dialogues and platforms.”
Prior to the selection as a Global Innovator, LifeNome has been recognized as a global leader in precision health through many industry awards, including the Zurich Insurance Innovation World Championships, the Johnson and Johnson Quickfire competition, Key Player in UBS Genomics 2.0, top 10 AI companies in health (analytics Insight) among others.
About LifeNome
LifeNome is a revolutionary bioinformatics company headquartered in New York City, leveraging its proprietary Genomics A.I. ™ technology for personalized health and wellness assessments, recommendations, and services. LifeNome's Team is comprised of world-class scientists in computational genomics, complexity science, A.I., as well as physicians and business leaders. LifeNome's partners include some of the world's most respected organizations with collective market caps exceeding $900 Billion. LifeNome's algorithm has won numerous awards and been featured by Johnson & Johnson, Forbes, UBS, and the Zurich Global Innovation Competition. For more information: https://www.lifenome.com or contact: press@Lifenome.com
About the World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).
