The Preview Channel™ Produces 2020 Emmy Show for Affiliates

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills, California (EIN Presswire), September 1st, 2020 -- The Preview Channel™ (TPC/Company) announced today that its original program, the “2020 Emmy Show”, featuring previews and clips from the nominated TV shows is now playing in active rotation across all its platforms including Samsung TV, Vizio TV and Xumo and will continue to air up until the “Emmy Awards” are broadcast September 20th on ABC.

TPC’s hour long “2020 Emmy Show” has been picked up and is presently available from virtually all of The Preview Channel affiliates which now exceeds distribution into 120 million Smart TV households and 30 million traditional cable and telco/satellite homes.

The Preview Channel™ programs the latest in trending motion picture, television and streaming previews and behind-the-scenes entertainment. Since its launch in early 2019, TPC has significantly enhanced and expanding its programming menu. The channel offers 13 different categories or genres of ‘previews’ in themed blocks featuring interviews with the most popular stars in the world, and previews of the biggest movie franchises, TV shows and series.

William Sager, CEO of TPC said “This production is a natural extension of the TPC brand and the top Emmy nominated shows are of particular interest to our viewers. We plan on assembling and producing a number of these throughout the awards season and we are also considering doing shows in connection with major film festivals.”



ABOUT THE PREVIEW CHANNEL:

The Preview Channel™ can be seen in over 120 million households via Smart TV’s and in over 30 million traditional cable and satellite/telco homes.

On cable, you can see the channel on Comcast Xfinity X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour 2 TV, DISH Sling, CenturyLink Prism TV, AT&T U-verse, TELUS Optik TV, Bell Fiber TV, Frontier Vantage and FiOS, Armstrong Cable and others.

On Smart TV’s the channel is carried by Xumo, all Samsung Smart TV's as well as on all Vizio Smartcast sets. In addition, it is carried on the following brands and manufacturers: LG, Sony, HiSense, LG, Panasonic, Funai, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. Also available at Google Play, Apple Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, T-Mobile’s PCS 'Metro Play' store, TiVo (set-tops), Zone TV, Comcast’s new Xfinity Flex streaming device, and its new Android TV app that can be accessed on devices like the Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs and the Xiaomi Mi Box. The channel is already launched in Europe this year in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy and in Canada. And later this year Foxxum will launch the channel on 25 million Smart TV’s spread over 25 countries internationally.

The Preview Channel™ has been Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

Press Contact:

info@thepreviewchannel.com

727-238-5550