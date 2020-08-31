Stonehill Founder and CEO Selected as Design Thinking Speaker for ABVE Virtual Conference

Stonehill is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, led a successful speaking engagement for the 2020 ABVE Virtual Conference.

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, led a successful speaking engagement for the 2020 American Board of Vocation Experts (ABVE) Virtual Conference. ABVE is a professional credentialing body for vocational experts and psychometric evaluators. The ABVE Virtual Conference took place from August 27-29th, 2020. Doug was selected to present on “Reinventing Careers Using Design Thinking.”

During the session, Doug provided 120 members of the American Board of Vocation Experts with a behind the scenes narrative of how he reinvented his own career using Design Thinking. The session included candid reflections on his need to switch careers, the obstacles he faced, and the process he used to establish one of the leading design thinking consulting firms in the United States. He provided the attendees with a number of design thinking tools that included his renowned strategy map idea canvas.

“I am honored to have been selected as a speaker for this year’s ABVE Conference” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “The ABVE sets high standards for continuing education conferences and I am proud to have chosen as the expert for their Design Thinking segment.”



About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, the Steve Awards as a Business & Professional Services Company of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com for more information.

About American Board of Vocational Experts:

The American Board of Vocational Experts (ABVE) is a professional credentialing body for vocational experts and psychometric evaluators. Its certified members have academic preparation in several disciplines including rehabilitation, psychology, economics, assessments, and consulting. ABVE is dedicated to promoting forensic vocational credentialing, education, training, and research through enhancing the competency of its members. For more information, please visit www.abve.net.

