Blue Crane Homes Expands to Provide Construction Services on Anna Maria Island

Blue Crane Homes announces that it has expanded homebuilding services and now serves the beach communities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach.

We are excited to expand into Anna Maria Island and serve homeowners throughout Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach” — Jamie Miller, President of Blue Crane Homes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom homebuilder Blue Crane Homes announces that it has expanded its homebuilding services to Anna Maria Island and now serves the beach communities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach. The company builds semi-custom and fully custom luxury homes for Florida coastal living, emphasizing quality craftsmanship, resilient construction, and intentional design. As part of the Ramos family of companies, Blue Crane Homes continues to grow across Florida's Gulf Coast as demand for luxury coastal homes rises in waterfront communities.

Blue Crane Homes has recently started steps to break ground on its first project on Anna Maria Island: a flagship ground-up residence at 520 74th Street in Holmes Beach that will also serve as the company's future show home. The custom coastal residence offers 4,897 square feet of heated living space on a 14,318-square-foot homesite roughly pairing elevated architecture and resort-style outdoor living.

The project was established under Guardian Construction Consultants as the owner's representative who managed planning, permitting, budgeting, and vendors relations. For the Holmes Beach residence, Blue Crane Homes is partnering with a roster of respected local design and trade professionals, including Beacon Home Design, Connelly & Co., Plate & Dish Kitchen Design Center, Ferguson / Kohler, Olympia Stone & Quartz, and Hickory Chair.

“We are excited to expand into Anna Maria Island and serve homeowners throughout Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton Beach,” said Jaime Miller, President of Blue Crane Homes. “Our goal is to create homes that feel timeless, intentional, and specifically designed for the way our clients want to live.”

“This home was designed around one of the wider waterfront lots on Holmes Beach, giving us a rare opportunity to create an elevation that felt more open, balanced, and connected to the water.,” said AJ Barnard, President, Beacon Home Design.

“We wanted the home to feel authentic to Anna Maria Island, drawing inspiration from British West Indies architecture and Florida’s coastal building traditions. Every element was chosen not only for how it looks, but how it lives” said Kaley Connelly, Principal & Owner of Connelly & Co.

About Blue Crane Homes:

Blue Crane Homes is a custom homebuilder specializing in semi-custom and fully custom homes designed for modern coastal living. The company guides homeowners through every phase of planning, design, and construction through a process that combines thoughtful design, disciplined project management, and high-quality craftsmanship. Blue Crane Homes is part of the Ramos family of companies, whose construction legacy spans thousands of successful residential and commercial projects throughout the Southeast United States since 1956.

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