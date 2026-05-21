Sixwatch Expands Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services for Financial Services Firms Across the Southeast US

Sixwatch is expanding its services for financial services firms across key growth markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, and Cincinnati.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixwatch, a Tampa-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider, is expanding its services for financial services firms across key growth markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, and Cincinnati. As financial organizations face increasing pressure to strengthen security, improve uptime, and meet stricter compliance standards, Sixwatch is scaling its offerings to meet that demand with tailored, industry-specific support. This includes a strong focus on Managed IT for Wealth Management Firms, helping wealth managers maintain reliable, fully managed infrastructure that supports both client service and operational efficiency without interruption.

Since expanding its footprint, Sixwatch has worked closely with financial professionals to stabilize and modernize their technology environments through continuous monitoring, proactive cybersecurity, and structured IT management. Financial advisors in particular require fast, dependable support to keep client communications, trading platforms, and internal systems running without disruption. To meet that need, Sixwatch provides dedicated IT Support for Financial Advisors, designed to reduce downtime, resolve issues quickly, and ensure advisors can remain focused on client relationships rather than technical challenges. As demand continues to grow in markets like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Cincinnati, Sixwatch remains focused on providing specialized technology support built specifically for the financial services industry.

At the core of Sixwatch’s service model is a fully integrated approach to security and infrastructure management built specifically for regulated financial environments. The company combines endpoint protection, network security, cloud oversight, and disaster recovery into a single, cohesive framework that supports long-term resilience. This foundation powers its IT & Cybersecurity Services for Financial Firms, designed to help organizations strengthen their security posture, maintain compliance readiness, and operate with confidence in an evolving threat landscape. Sixwatch continues expanding these services as financial firms increasingly seek strategic technology partners capable of supporting secure growth and long-term operational stability.

“We built Sixwatch to serve financial services firms that cannot afford uncertainty in their technology environment,” said John Owens, President of Sixwatch. “Our goal is to deliver proactive managed IT and cybersecurity that reduces risk, strengthens compliance posture, and allows advisors and financial professionals to stay focused on their clients instead of their infrastructure.”

About Sixwatch:

Sixwatch is a Tampa-based managed IT and cybersecurity firm specializing in support for financial services organizations. The company provides end-to-end IT management, cybersecurity protection, compliance-focused infrastructure design, and ongoing technology support tailored to the needs of RIAs, wealth management firms, and other financial professionals. By combining proactive monitoring with industry-specific expertise, Sixwatch helps firms across Florida, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and other growing financial markets maintain secure, reliable, and scalable technology environments. For more information, visit www.sixwatch.com.

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