Williston Barracks / DUI #2- Serious Bodily Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103677
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 08-30-2020 / 1748 hrs
STREET: Route 100
TOWN: Eden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James Abare Jr.
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: RZR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital
PASSENGER: Lucas Gleason
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
INJURIES: Life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single
vehicle ATV crash on Route 100 near the intersection of North Road. When
Troopers arrived on scene it was learned that the operator of the ATV, James
Abare, was transported to Copley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger, Lucas Gleason, was transported to UVMC by DHART with life
threatening injuries.
Alcohol and speed appear to factors in this crash. The crash is still currently
under investigation. Abare was issued a citation to appear in court on November
4, 2020 to answer to the charges of DUI #2 and Gross Negligent Operation.
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Lamoille
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-04-2020 / 1230 hrs.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Clay Knight
VSP - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
PH # (802) 878 - 7111
Fax # (802) 878 - 2742