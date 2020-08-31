Rutland Barracks/ news release/ motor vehicle collision
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
CASE# 20B403343
TROOPER: Tpr. Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/30/20 @ 1600 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: Fair Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Forty Ln.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Adams
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
INJURIES: Serious Injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 30, 2020, at approximately 1600 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single motorcycle collision on Vermont Route 22A in the town of Fair Haven (VT). Prior to the arrival of Troopers, medical aid was immediately rendered to the injured operator on scene. The operator, Adams was air lifted to University of Vermont Medical Center for serious injuries. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned Adams had been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.
The Vermont State Police are currently investigating the crash and are asking if anyone has any information to please contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Fair Haven Police Department, Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Rescue, Fair Haven Fire Department. R and D towing.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.