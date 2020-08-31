Rutland Barracks/ news release/ motor vehicle collision

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

CASE# 20B403343

TROOPER: Tpr. Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/30/20 @ 1600 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: Fair Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Forty Ln.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Adams

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

INJURIES: Serious Injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 30, 2020, at approximately 1600 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single motorcycle collision on Vermont Route 22A in the town of Fair Haven (VT). Prior to the arrival of Troopers, medical aid was immediately rendered to the injured operator on scene. The operator, Adams was air lifted to University of Vermont Medical Center for serious injuries. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned Adams had been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

The Vermont State Police are currently investigating the crash and are asking if anyone has any information to please contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Fair Haven Police Department, Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Rescue, Fair Haven Fire Department. R and D towing.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.