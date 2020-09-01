DuraFast Label Company Now Offering Factory Direct Pricing on Thermal Labels by the Pallet
Factory direct pricing now available on select thermal transfer and direct thermal labels from DuraFast Label CompanyCHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraFast Label Company, a label manufacturer serving SMEs, enterprises, and small business customers announced factory direct pricing on its best-selling thermal transfer and direct thermal labels by the pallet.
DuraFast’s president, Basat Khalifa, explained that offering labels by the pallet enables customers to both stock up on their labels as well as enjoy wholesale pricing.
“Certain industries are seeing a surge in demand right now and are ramping up production dramatically,” he said. “We’re ready to help by shipping them the thermal labels they need in larger quantities and at significant cost savings.”
He also said that DuraFast’s labels by the pallet program features free shipping to locations in the continental USA and Canada.
“We wanted to take shipping out of the equation,” he said. “With free shipping, there are no surprises or unexpected costs. Our customers are now getting wholesale pricing on our most popular thermal labels by the pallet and free shipping, which is normally $300 per pallet.”
What types of labels are available through DuraFast Label Company’s labels by the pallet program? DuraFast has a long list of qualified labels including both direct thermal and thermal transfer label rolls on 1-inch cores, 3-inch cores, or fan-folded cartons. These labels are manufactured by DuraFast Label Company from quality materials and adhesives sourced from well known US manufacturers.
“Our thermal labels are 100 percent compatible with all of the leading industrial thermal label printers on the market including Zebra, SATO, Printronix, Honeywell, NEC, Datamax, Toshiba, and more. We have several label sizes including 4”x6”, 4”x12”, 4”x2”, 3”x5”, 3”x2”, and more, as well as various colors and diameters,” Khalifa said. “Most have rounded corners, are wound OUT, and have perforations, with a few exceptions. Depending on the label size selected, each pallet contains anywhere from 120,000 to 720,000 labels.”
DuraFast Label Company’s factory direct labels by the pallet program is currently underway.
Basat Khalifa
DuraFast Label Company
+1 416-833-8413
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter