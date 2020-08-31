FW: lane closure I 91 SB Dummerston
Roadway is back open
Traffic alert – I91 SB mm 16 Dummerston
I91 SB in the area of Mile Marker 16 in the town of Dummerston is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully