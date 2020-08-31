Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: lane closure I 91 SB Dummerston

Roadway is back open

 

Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

 

 

Traffic alert – I91 SB mm 16 Dummerston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I91 SB in the area of Mile Marker 16 in the town of Dummerston is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.   Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

