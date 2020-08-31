Hard Kill premiere & red carpet covered by FabTV.com & BlackCinema.com”

Hard Kill premiere & red carpet Aria Rich of FabTV interviews Heather McDonald at the HARD KILL premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CA., UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard Kill premiere & red carpet covered by FabTV .com & BlackCinema.comHollywood, CA. A special drive-in screening of "HARD KILL" was hosted at the Hollywood Palladium. The action-thriller film and premier event, powered by REIGN Total Body Fuel, features WWE Total Divas star Natalie Eva Marie. The red carpet was at The Argyle Club included Cedric the Entertainer, Matt Eskandari, Randall Emmitt, Heather McDonald and Corey Calliet driving the premiere & red carpet, covered exclusively by FabTV.com & BlackCinema.comBruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe star in this thriller about a team of mercenaries battling a madman bent on mass destruction.You'd think that by now Bruce Willis would be tired of saving the world. The veteran actor, who seems to have settled on making listless appearances in forgettable B-movie action movies as a retirement funding plan, co-stars in this would-be thriller, marking his third low-budget collaboration with director Matt Eskandari (the others being Survive the Night and Trauma Center) in two years. The production notes inform us that the unimaginatively titled Hard Kill was filmed in a mere ten days, making you wonder how they spent eight of them.Willis plays Donovan Chalmers (at least his character's name has some flair), a mysterious billionaire who seeks out ex-Special Forces operative turned mercenary Derek Miller (Jesse Metcalfe, Desperate Housewives) for protection while visiting an abandoned factory. Miller assembles his team, including Sasha (Natalie Eva Marie, of the WWE reality series Total Divas), Harrison (Jon Galanis) and Dash (Swen Temmel), assuring them of a generous payday for an assignment he promises will be "strictly VIP protection."

