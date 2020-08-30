Offender Captured after Walking Away from Prison Job

A minimum custody offender was captured today at a hotel in High Point, three days after he walked off his prison job assignment.

Wake Correctional Center offender Michael Lee Willis-Rockett (#1297881) was taken into custody around 9 a.m. by Department of Public Safety officials.

Willis-Rockett was identified at Hotel NC in High Point. He was given away by his distinctive tattoos.

He will face charges of escape. On Thursday, he walked away from his prison job on at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex, where he loaded trucks of supplies for the prison system.

Willis-Rockett was serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation. After conviction in Brunswick County, he was admitted to prison on Nov. 7, 2018. He had been scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020.