Critical Missing Person: Steven Bush

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 28 year-old Steven Bush, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Otis Street, Northeast, at 3:30 am on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

 

Steven Bush likely requires medical attention. He is described as an Asian male with a medium complexion, 5’7” in height, 165 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen operating a burgundy Subaru bearing DC Tag FJ8941. At the time, Mr. Bush was wearing black shorts, no shirt or shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Bush is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

