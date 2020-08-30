St Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404469

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/30/20 at 0105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Melissa Howland

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/30/20, at approximately 0105 hours, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Houghton Bridge Road, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Melissa Howland assaulted family members and damaged property at the residence. Howland was arrested and later released on conditions of release until her court date on 08/31/20 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

