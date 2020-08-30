St Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404469
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/30/20 at 0105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Melissa Howland
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/30/20, at approximately 0105 hours, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Houghton Bridge Road, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Melissa Howland assaulted family members and damaged property at the residence. Howland was arrested and later released on conditions of release until her court date on 08/31/20 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.