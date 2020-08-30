Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404469

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/30/20 at 0105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION:

 

ACCUSED: Melissa Howland                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/30/20, at approximately 0105 hours, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Houghton Bridge Road, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Melissa Howland assaulted family members and damaged property at the residence. Howland was arrested and later released on conditions of release until her court date on 08/31/20 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/20 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

