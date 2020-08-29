Rutland Barracks / DUI #2/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 8/29/20 0127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal/ Violation of Condition of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Harris

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT On 8/29/2020 at approximately 0127 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Harris, Age 39, of Pittsford, Vermont. During the stop Harris displayed several indicators of impairment. Harris was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Harris was taken to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. During processing through investigation Troopers learned Harris had active pre-trial conditions of release which he violated. After processing, Harris was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/2020 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.