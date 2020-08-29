Rutland Barracks / DUI #2/ Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/29/20 0127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal/ Violation of Condition of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Harris
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT On 8/29/2020 at approximately 0127 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Harris, Age 39, of Pittsford, Vermont. During the stop Harris displayed several indicators of impairment. Harris was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Harris was taken to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. During processing through investigation Troopers learned Harris had active pre-trial conditions of release which he violated. After processing, Harris was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/2020 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.