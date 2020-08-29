Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,714 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI #2/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 20B403316

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                            

 

STATION: Rutland                    

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 8/29/20 0127 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal/ Violation of Condition of Release

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Harris                                              

 

AGE: 39

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT On 8/29/2020 at approximately 0127 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation.

 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Harris, Age 39, of Pittsford, Vermont.  During the stop Harris displayed several indicators of impairment. Harris was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Harris was taken to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  During processing through investigation Troopers learned Harris had active pre-trial conditions of release which he violated. After processing, Harris was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/2020 1000 hours       

 

COURT: Rutland County Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI #2/ Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.