IntelStor Steps into Second Decade with Thomson Reuters Partnership Agreement
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelStor LLC (“IntelStor”), a cloud-based market intelligence ecosystem for renewable energy, has signed an agreement with Reuters News & Media Incorporated, a division of Thomson Reuters Corporation (“Thomson Reuters”) (TSX/NYSE: TRI), for the distribution of content as well as partnership on business development activities.
The partnership will have a particular focus on the Reuters Events subsidiary of Reuters News & Media Incorporated, which produces industry leading events in the verticals of Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Transport & Travel, Insurance, Marketing and Technology.
The scope of the agreement will allow for Thomson Reuters and Reuters Events to distribute IntelStor research content through its various media distribution channels and for the two companies to work collaboratively on mutual client relationship development across all areas of business for both companies.
IntelStor market research content including reports, expert presentations and industry analysis will be developed to coincide with Reuters Events, and the scope of capabilities of the Reuters Events division will be expanded to include offering IntelStor market and technology intelligence. Partners and sponsors of Reuters Events will also have exclusive collaboration opportunities on market research reports and intelligence offerings developed in cooperation with IntelStor.
“Reuters Events produces the highest quality and most engaging industry events I have had the pleasure to participate in. This partnership will allow both Thomson Reuters and IntelStor to grow and expand our capabilities as the world looks at improving sustainability, driving to higher levels of energy efficiency and expanding cost-effective clean energy technologies to everyone. Together we are committed to these endeavors and to ensuring that anyone with whom we partner can achieve these strategic objectives as well,” says IntelStor Founder & CEO, Philip Totaro.
According to Alphonse Hardel, Head of Business Development for Reuters News & Media Incorporated, “We are delighted to partner with IntelStor which has spent the past ten years aggregating and analyzing renewable energy market and product data. The rigor and quality standards which IntelStor adheres to in their data gathering and client services approach mirrors our own Thomson Reuters Trust Principles on integrity, and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and taking the next steps to support the growth of renewable energy around the world.”
Founded in September 2010 by renewable energy industry veteran Philip Totaro, IntelStor has developed into a fully digitized market research and consulting services provider. Complete with a global renewable energy asset database, tecno-economic analysis capabilities, product and technology benchmarking as well as intellectual property risk analytics, IntelStor is widely regarded as a market leader within the renewable energy sector.
About IntelStor
IntelStor is at the nexus of technical, legal and market research in order to collate intelligence and convert it into action. Our strategic market analysis has led to the funding justification of over US$600M in R&D investment and the development of multi-million dollar product and service offerings. We have provided legal, technical and commercial due-diligence for over US$1.8B in M&A with clients based throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.intelstor.com.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world’s most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit www.tr.com and for the latest world news, www.reuters.com.
About Reuters Events
Reuters Events serves a diverse range of industries and places a focus on the challenges and opportunities resulting from technological and strategic innovation. For more information on Reuters Events, visit www.reutersevents.com.
