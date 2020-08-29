Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at approximately 1955

STREET: Thompsonburg Road

TOWN: Londonderry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rowes Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Cerina

AGE: 49      

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1989

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: CYL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08/28/2020 at approximately 1955 hours, Vermont State Police in Westminster were notified of a single motorcycle crash on Thompsonburg Road in the Town of Londonderry, VT (Windham County).  Troopers responded to the scene and investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Cerina, was operating under the influence of alcohol.  Cerina was arrested, transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing, and released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 09/15/20 to answer to the charge of DUI - Refusal.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/20 at 1330

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

Vermont State Police 

B Troop - Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT  05346

(802)722-4600

Westminster Barracks / DUI - Refusal

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome.

