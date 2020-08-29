Westminster Barracks / DUI - Refusal
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at approximately 1955
STREET: Thompsonburg Road
TOWN: Londonderry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rowes Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Cerina
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1989
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: CYL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08/28/2020 at approximately 1955 hours, Vermont State Police in Westminster were notified of a single motorcycle crash on Thompsonburg Road in the Town of Londonderry, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded to the scene and investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Cerina, was operating under the influence of alcohol. Cerina was arrested, transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing, and released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 09/15/20 to answer to the charge of DUI - Refusal.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/20 at 1330
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05346
(802)722-4600