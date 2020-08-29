Traffic Stop Leads Man to Isolation, then Transformation
by Prophet W.R. Downs
by Fran Briggs
W.R. Downs is destined to assist people to combat challenges on every front. Trust God in the Process” is a revelatory book and tool.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A traffic stop led to a 21-year prison sentence. Vivid dreams and visions, a willingness to transform, and trusting God are the themes that inspired Prophet W. R. Downs to write the book that followed that life-altering event. "Trust God in the Process” is now available in paperback and in Kindle format at Amazon.
Downs' book tells the story of his transformation while incarcerated. The author draws heavily from his personal experiences and says his book is based on a plan to look to God in every situation. The author describes the publication as a blueprint for inspiration, meditation and transformation.
"W.R. Downs is destined to assist people to combat challenges on every front," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Prophet W.R. Downs. "Trust God in the Process” is an insightful and revelatory book and tool."
After years of filing motions with the courts while in federal prison, W. R. Downs suddenly realized that he was going around the same circle trying to find a way.
"One day I said, 'Lord, if you have a way for me to get out, show me,' " the author explained. "During the eighth year of serving my sentence, God told me the only way out was through him."
The Florida resident says that his encounters with God were through vivid dreams and visions. "The more that I read the bible, the more he ministered to me through the bible."
In 2016, President Barack Obama ordered that Downs be pardoned after serving 17 1⁄2 years of his 21-year sentence. He hopes his book highlights a path so the reader can bridge the gaps, fill the voids and connect with the vision God has for their life.
ABOUT PROPHET W.R. DOWNS
Prophet W.R. Downs was born on October 7, 1969, in Nuremberg, Germany, and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is Head Chaplin over the correction division at Christ House International Inc., a non-profit ministry that assists people from all different walks of life. His desire is to minister to God’s people through prophecy and truth teaching. After being released from prison, he married Talawnda Downs whom he has known since 1987. He is the father of six adult children including two that he inherited through marriage. Prophet W.R. Downs currently makes his home in Apollo Beach, Florida. Prophet W.R. Downs can be contacted by calling (813) 426-0966 For additional information including speaking engagements, please call the author’s management team at 813-944-9298, and visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/1686822545
