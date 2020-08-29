Asphalt pavement milling on US 20/WYO 789 project slated to begin next week through Thermopolis

A $3.3 million highway improvement project is continuing through the Town of Thermopolis on US 20/WYO 789, and asphalt milling activities are slated to begin Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"Milling activities are going to impact traffic and parking throughout the length of the project," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. "During milling, traffic movements will be limited to half of the roadway with single-lane traffic in each direction."

The project's scope of work includes grading, milling asphalt pavement, placing crushed base and asphalt pavement surfacing, asphalt wearing course, removal and replacement of broken sidewalk and curb and gutter, replacement of every Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) street corner, and other work on 2.6 miles on US 20/WYO 789 beginning at milepost 130.82 (near the Wyoming Department of Transportation) and continuing past the old National Guard Armory on the north edge of town.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.