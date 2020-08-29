Gillette intersections to be closed at night to place thermoplastic pavement markings

GILLETTE – WYDOT and its contractor S & L Industrial will be installing thermoplastic pavement markings at various interactions around Gillette over the next three weeks.

This work will begin Monday, Aug. 31 with closures beginning at 6:00 p.m. Contractors will work throughout the night and end operations at 6 a.m. each day. The closures are scheduled for Monday through Friday and are expected to be completed by Sept. 18.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic signs indicating areas of closures and detour routes.

Thermoplastic pavement markings are thinker and more wear resistant than other types of marking paints. These markings are used to clearly mark traffic lanes, road boundaries, and crossings and turn arrows at intersections.

WYDOT thanks the public for its patience and cooperation as the department completes this upgrade to these intersections.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 4 on Facebook.