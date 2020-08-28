Valley City Motor Vehicle office temporarily closed

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the Motor Vehicle office in Valley City until Monday, September 14.

Driver License services in Valley City are provided at a different location and are not affected.

A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s website at www.dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many motor vehicle items that can be done online.

Motor Vehicle Online services:

Renew Motor Vehicle Registration

Non-Resident Temporary Registration

Address Change System

Email Maintenance System

Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal

Personalized/Special Request Plate Search

Fee and Credit Calculator

Title Status Check

North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration

IRP: fleet and vehicle renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal

IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license

For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at www.dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).