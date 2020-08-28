Maine DOE Update – August 28, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has released a sneak peek of MOOSE, a new online Learning Module Library (Maine Online Opportunity for Sustained Education) that will launch on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The website provides free access to a-synchronous, interdisciplinary, project-based learning modules aligned to the Maine Learning Results for all grades, PK-12. | More

The Mills Administration today released an updated color coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color for schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. | More

A federal judge in California has blocked a rule issued by Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, in response to a suit filed by Maine, seven other states and four large city school districts. The judge’s ruling stated that the rule would unlawfully require relief funds to be diverted from k-12 public schools to private schools. | More

The Department of Education is seeking individuals who are invested in identifying and reducing barriers to school attendance for Maine students. The Truancy, Drop Out and Alternative Education Advisory Committee has been appointed to advise the Commissioner of Education on the development and implementation of state and local policies and programs that are needed to deal effectively with the incidence of truancy and dropouts in Maine schools. In accordance with PL 2007, c. 667, §10 (AMD), the committee will consider its mandate in a broad context to assess the causes of truancy and dropouts, the effectiveness of alternative education and prevention programs, and the social and educational programs or changes needed to encourage students to remain in school, including reintegration planning and aftercare services provided for juvenile offenders who have been released from juvenile facilities in the State and have enrolled in schools in the State. | More

As Maine schools prepare to welcome back employees and students for the 2020/2021 school year, the Maine Department of Education has put together a one-stop-shop of resources to help school staff start off the school year with resources to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Maine leaders to participate in the 2020-2021 Maine Leadership Development Program (LDP) cohort! The Maine LDP is an initiative designed to build and strengthen instructional leadership skills among Maine’s educational leaders at the school, district, and state levels. In our ongoing efforts to support and foster the educational expertise in Maine, educators who aspire to do the same are invited to take advantage of this high impact opportunity! | More

Maine DOE Team member Jonathan Graham is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jonathan. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

When COVID 19 swept across our state, abruptly closing our schools, You DID NOT Blink. Instead, you rolled up your sleeves, dug deep and got the job done. Collectively, districts across our great state made sure our children were fed, had access to online learning and knew that they were missed and loved by everyone in their school buildings. To say Thank You to the thousands of teachers, office staff, ed techs, bus drivers, kitchen and custodial crews can never be enough.| More

Maine DOE Director of Child Nutrition Walter Beesley will be hosting a webinar for Maine Superintendents on the topic of School Food Service for the 2020/2021 school year. Please register ahead of time for this webinar. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here