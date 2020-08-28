Interstate 15 Nightly Ramp, Lane Closures Aug. 30-Sept. 14 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading north and southbound Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and Sloan Road in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, resulting in the following closures:

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, August 30-31

• The Interstate 15 northbound offramp at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 30, until 6 a.m., August 31, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, August 31—September 1

• The Interstate 15 northbound onramp at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 31, until 6 a.m., September 1, in Clark County

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, September 1-2

• The outside travel lane and right shoulder along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., September 1, until 6 a.m., September 2, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, September 2-3

• The outside travel lane and right shoulder along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., September 2, until 6 a.m., September 3, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, September 3-4

• Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., September 3, until 6 a.m., September 4, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, September 8-9

• Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., September 8, until 6 a.m., September 9, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, September 9-10

• The Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Sloan Road will be closed from 7 p.m., September 9, until 6 a.m., September 10, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, September 10-11

• The Interstate 15 southbound onramp at Sloan Road will be closed from 7 p.m., September 10, until 6 a.m., September 11, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, September 13-14

• The Interstate 15 northbound on-and-offramps at Sloan Road will be closed from 7 p.m., September 13, until 6 a.m., September 14, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.