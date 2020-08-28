Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,969 in the last 365 days.

Utah Ranked Best Economy in U.S.

August 28, 2020

Tags: Economic Development, economic growth, Featured, Jobs

24/7 Wall Street recently ranked Utah as having the best economy in the nation. The financial analysis publication ranked all 50 states’ economies based on several important metrics, including 5 year annualized GDP and unemployment growth rate. Utah placed first in the 2020 rankings, after taking third the previous year. 

The state was propelled to the top spot thanks in part to its low poverty rate (9 percent) and country-leading July unemployment rate (4.5 percent). According to 24/7 Wall Street, Utah has maintained its impressive economic performance both during and prior to the coronavirus epidemic. Before COVID-19 entered into America, “economic conditions in Utah were far stronger than they were in most of the country.” During this time, Utah’s GDP growth rate was an impressive 3.4 percent, nearly 1.8 times better than the national GDP growth rate of 1.9 percent. 

Even with the pandemic creating economic uncertainty, the state continues to serve as an example to the rest of the nation for recovery and is one of only seven states with a poverty rate below 10 percent. 

Though Governor Herbert’s remaining time in office is limited, he is committed to continuing these trends which have developed during his time in office. Building an inclusive economy that promotes mobility must be a continued goal for the state if we are to maintain these laudable achievements. 

###

You just read:

Utah Ranked Best Economy in U.S.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.