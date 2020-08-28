Limina Recognized by the Denver Business Journal as a 2020 Small Business Awards Finalist
Denver Business Journal Honors Limina as a Small yet Strong Business that is Succeeding, Despite the Covid-19 CrisisLONGMONT, COLORADO, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limina today announced that it has been celebrated as a top small business in the Denver Business Journal Small Business Awards.
The Denver Business Journal Small Business Awards are happening during an unprecedented time — and this year’s award winners and finalists depict Colorado’s diverse community of small but mighty businesses facing the Covid-19 crisis. Because of the coronavirus, the DBJ took a slightly different approach to the awards, honoring 25 companies with 100 or fewer employees that are flourishing while dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.
Small businesses are truly the engine of Colorado’s $362 billion economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 99.5% of Colorado businesses are small businesses, employing more than a million people — truly making them the lifeblood of the local economy. The winners and finalists were announced in five categories based on company size, with Limina participating in the extra-small business category.
“While creating a successful business has always taken grit, commitment and tremendous resilience, the demands on entrepreneurs have grown exponentially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” DBJ Publisher and Market President Kevin Pitts told the audience during the event. “Denver Business Journal and [presenting sponsor] Bank of the West are honored to recognize companies navigating the crisis — and in many cases thriving.”
These awards recognize excellence among entrepreneurs and small businesses in metro Denver. Winners and finalists were selected based on several factors, including financial performance, historical achievements, contributions to the industry, contributions to the local economy and potential to shape metro Denver’s business community.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, people have been forced to use technology — from Zoom calls to WhatsApp groups — to work, exercise, get educated and stay in touch with family and friends,” said Maria Taylor, Limina’s chief executive officer. “This virus has made human-centered design, which is central to our business, more critical than ever before. We are excited to have been named a Small Business of the Year award finalist by the Denver Business Journal, and recognized for our ability to help organizations become Design-Integrated.”
“When companies integrate design and UX into their business, they can successfully create new customer experiences that fit with the digital lifestyle we’ve become accustomed to since the pandemic forced us to change our “normal” way of life,” said Jon Fukuda, Limina’s co-founder and principal. “The key to that success lies in designing apps, products, systems, and information technologies around the needs of the users, by following a human-centered design process.”
As Limina’s business grows due to demand for its UX and technical design services, the company is currently hiring in the Denver and Longmont area. Open positions include a content factory lead, IT project manager, QA manager, senior business analyst, senior Drupal developer, training manager, and business development specialist. More positions will also be posted soon on Limina’s Careers page.
Limina was honored on August 24 at the Denver Business Journal Small Business Awards virtual ceremony. The award finalists were profiled in the May 15 edition of the Denver Business Journal, which included an in-depth Q&A with Limina. The complete Small Business Awards winners and finalists are featured in a special section of the August 27, 2020 issue of the Denver Business Journal.
About Limina
Limina is a user experience (UX) and technical design consultancy that helps Fortune 500 companies and government agencies simplify complex human-to-computer interactions by designing more intuitive integrated digital user experiences. Limina’s discovery process helps clients uncover the needs and wants of their customers, rather than create a new product or service that they think customers want. Founded in 2003, Limina is based in Longmont, CO. Learn more at www.limina.co or follow us on LinkedIn at Limina.co, on Twitter @liminaux, and on Instagram @liminaux.
