Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,954 in the last 365 days.

MDC Sept. 3 program will combine forestry and fashion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Trees have a variety of well-known uses for people – but serving as models for decorative neckwear isn’t a common one.

However, people can learn how trees can add beauty to their wardrobes as well as their yards in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Nature Art: Wire Tree Pendant.” This program will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located at 2289 County Park Drive. This program is for ages 10 and up and is limited to six people. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174226

At this program, Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler will discuss the parts of a tree and their functions and many shapes of leaves. Then, using wire and beads, participants can combine their admiration of forestry and fashion to make a tree pendant. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Everyone will touch only their own art.

People get more information on this program and other events at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

MDC Sept. 3 program will combine forestry and fashion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.