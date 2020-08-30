Gronkowski Brothers Bring NexGen Fitness to New York
Gronk Nation to open NexGen Fitness at 50 Fountain Plaza Buffalo, NY.
The combined knowledge and expertise of NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski family will ensure that the people of Buffalo will have access to the finest personal training and recovery experience.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based personal training franchise NexGen Fitness is coming to New York. Bringing its unique approach to fitness to downtown Buffalo in a partnership with the Gronkowski family, the newest NexGen Fitness location is expected to open fall 2020 and will occupy nearly 4,000 sq ft of space in the first-floor lobby at 40-50 Fountain Plaza.
— Bryan Whatley, Founder & CEO of NexGen Fitness
Unlike a typical gym with shared fitness facilities in a group environment, NexGen Fitness offers upscale private personal training suites, with separate equipment and dedicated personal trainers. The private training suites and state-of-the-art equipment are never shared and easily allows for social distancing. NexGen is committed to eliminating cookie-cutter fitness routines and offers fully individualized weight training, nutrition, and cardio programs designed for each person’s specific goals. The company is also introducing a new addition to its business model with the unveiling of NexGen Recovery, which offers rejuvenation through infrared saunas and a cutting-edge salt room. NexGen Recovery aims to complete the fitness experience and allow faster recovery time, along with a multitude of health benefits.
Spearheaded by Dan Gronkowski, the Gronkowski brothers, known collectively as Gronk Nation have partnered with NexGen Fitness founder and CEO Bryan Whatley as co-owners of the new Buffalo studio. NexGen will use equipment sold by Gronk Fitness, to provide high quality fitness equipment at their locations across the country as they continue their expansion.
“We are excited to bring this new and unique fitness concept to the city of Buffalo, our hometown, and make an impact in the lives of our clients. With us all being current or former professional athletes we believe in NexGen’s approach to health and fitness and we’re excited about the partnership. We considered a lot of locations for the first New York NexGen, but decided that Buffalo was the best place," said Dan Gronkowski. "We love what is happening with its growth and wanted to be a part of the vibrancy in the city. Although NexGen is not geared solely to athletes and instead focuses on the goals of each individual client, you will definitely see the studio as a hot spot when professional teams come into town.”
Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation said “We are thrilled to partner with Dan and Gronk Nation in bringing NexGen Fitness to Buffalo. The combined knowledge and expertise of NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski family will ensure that the people of Buffalo will have access to the finest personal training and recovery experience. We are excited to join the dynamic city of Buffalo and look forward to serving the community alongside Gronk Nation.”
To learn more about ownership opportunities with NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation, email franchising@nexgenfitness.com. Financing is available through the Small Business Administration for qualified franchisees. For more information visit https://www.NexGenFitness.com.
