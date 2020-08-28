Relax In Comfort Appointed Exclusive Florida Dealer for Honest Sleep Organic Mattresses!
Our Honest Sleep models are fully modular in design, every layer can be customized and the entire bed is fully sustainable as individual components may be upgraded & replaced over time as desired.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since Drake’s affinity for luxury was on full display in the most recent Architectural Digest cover story the World’s most famous rapper gave fans an inside look at his nearly $400,000 custom made bed consisting of horse mane hair, organic sheep’s wool, organic latex, organic cotton fibers & more.
"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," Drake told AD. "The bed lets you float.”
For those without a $400,000 budget to float on their bed Relax In Comfort is proud to announce the introduction to Florida of Honest Sleep who specializes in custom made organic mattress and toppers including those made with a “Flex Head” design which is ideal for power adjustable beds for couples who want individual elevation adjustments but still want to cuddle! As of August 17, 2020 Honest Sleep has approved Relax In Comfort, Winter Park, Florida as the ONLY approved showroom in Florida. Honest Sleep is based out of Northern California has been in the specialty custom sleep business for over 30 years.
The Honest Sleep models designed in collaboration with Relax In Comfort include Horse Mane Hair, Camel Tail Hair, Hemp Layers, Organic Cotton Covers, Organic Latex Rubber Foam all supported with individually pocketed coils. Honest Sleep has also released an exclusive collection of mattress toppers consisting of pure Sheep’s Wool or Sheep Wool with layers of Horse Mane Hair from $2,000 in Queen Size.
Jackie Ricardo, V.P. added “Our Honest Sleep models are fully modular in design, every layer can be customized and the entire bed is fully sustainable as individual components may be upgraded & replaced over time as desired”
High quality beds are no longer just for celebrities or the ultra-wealthy. Honest Sleep models sell mostly for under $4,000 in King size which is a far cry from the nearly $400,000.00 paid by celebrities. Jackie adds “"I believe that your mattress, which you share only with those you absolutely love, in fact the people you love the most in your life, that it makes sense to make that one piece of furniture, your bed, into something magical and so luxurious it will begin anew your every day and now at an affordable price”
Relax In Comfort was the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States opening in Winter Park, FL in 1967. Founded by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis, Relax In Comfort remains family owned & operated. Don DePaulis, youngest son and now company President remarked “We were founded on serving our customer’s needs, as millions suffer from poor sleep and suffer needlessly every night. We are dedicated to helping Floridians discover the joy of having a great night’s rest” In fact all of the mattresses displayed by Relax In Comfort are specifically designed to articulate with power adjustable bed bases. DePaulis added “It’s absolutely true, when you elevate your body into a Zero Gravity position you essentially float on the bed”
