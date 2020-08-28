Trapper Education and Wolf Trapper Certification Courses Scheduled

Trapper Education courses are back on the schedule in Idaho’s southwest region, and persons desiring to take a course have four opportunities to do so in the month of September. For those desiring to secure their wolf trapper certification, two course offerings are available the same weekend.

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Southwest Region Trapper Education Course Offerings: Saturday, September 19 8:30am-12:30pm Saturday, September 19 1:30pm-5:30pm Sunday, September 20 8:30am-12:30pm Sunday, September 20 1:30pm-5:30pm

Southwest Region Wolf Trapper Education Course Offerings: Saturday, September 19 1:30pm-5:30pm Sunday, September 20 8:30am-1:30pm

All courses will be taught at the Fish and Game regional office in Nampa – 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, immediately west of the new Amazon distribution center. Click here (Trapper Education Courses) to view and register for courses available statewide.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, class size will be greatly limited to allow for appropriate social distancing at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants. Masks and gloves will be available at the class. Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Any course may be cancelled should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

- IDFG -