Digital Doc Introduces Blū Intraoral Sensor
Digital Doc’s new intraoral x-ray sensor is what will take each practice to the next level. Blū is durable, comfortable, and affordable.
Blū Intraoral Sensor is specially designed for maximum comfort and efficiency. With its exceptional imagery, the Blū intraoral sensor will become the second set of eyes during the treatment planning process.
Digital Doc announces the release of its newest addition, the Blū Intraoral Sensor.
Blū Intraoral Sensor is going to provide our customers with value and customer support, allowing them to truly advance their practice.”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Doc, the creator of top-rated intraoral cameras, adds a new device to its product line.
— Brett Wilson, Digital Doc President
21 Years of Revolutionary Products
Digital Doc, a family-owned and operated company, plays an active role in the world of dentistry. For the last 21 years, they have revolutionized the dental world, manufacturing their own dental camera products in the USA.
These cameras have given dentists and patients around the country high-quality images that bring even the smallest details into focus. In addition to creating these top-rated cameras, Digital Doc provides its customers with support teams and training for each device they sell. In turn, this has provided jobs, added to the local economy, and provided a myriad of dental offices with career-changing results.
A New Addition
This September, Digital Doc is releasing another product to its technology line: Blū Digital Intraoral Sensor. The Blū sensor provides one with exceptional, crystal-clear images, and the small size allows for maximum patient comfort both in Size 2 and Size 1 sensors.
“This product fits well with our technology story, SEE More. DO More. We added handheld x-ray three years ago, and we could no longer ignore the request for a digital x-ray sensor.” explains Brett Wilson, Digital Doc President. “Blū Intraoral Sensor is going to provide our customers with value and customer support, allowing them to truly advance their practice.”
The Benefits of Blū
Like all of Digital Doc’s products, extensive training will be included in the support plan. This allows for any user to be fully trained virtually, allowing them to maximize the benefits of this device and quickly see their return on their investment.
Another benefit of adding the Blū to a dental practice is that it is supported by over 25 software suites. This allows for, essentially, any practice to purchase this device and add it to the x-ray technology they are already using. With 27 LPL/mm Theoretical, the Blū is now the best intraoral sensor on the market.
Blū sensors are also a great way to ensure patient comfort and top-quality care. Because of the small size of the Blū, this durable dental sensor allows dentists to comfortably provide coverage for digital x-rays.
Lastly, the Blū sensor is an affordable choice for dentists. It comes with an extended warranty and a discounted retail cost. Contact your local distribution dealer or visit www.digi-doc.com to book a virtual demonstration. Your Digital Doc Territory Manager will have all the pricing details available.
Coming September 2020
Digital Doc is thrilled to offer its customers this compelling new product.
“Patients expect high-end technology. They use them every day in the palm of their hand. Join us in giving this experience to them with the lineup of products from IRIS Intraoral cameras, LūM transillumination, XTG Handheld X-ray, and now Blū Intraoral Sensor,” Wilson says.
The Blū will be available for purchase on September 1, 2020. Follow Digital Doc on social media to stay up to date on the release of the Blū.
