Turek's Plumbing Pledges Support to Fox Valley Residents

Turek's Plumbing offers errand assistance alongside emergency plumbing services to help residents navigate the confusing times of COVID-19.

It is times like these that we need to come together. Whether someone is in need of plumbing service or any elderly or physically unable needs a trip to the grocery store, we’re here for you!” — Ed Turek

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appleton, WI. March 20, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Tureks Plumbing Services pledges to support Appleton, Wisconsin Residents in light of the COVID-19. Alongside uninterrupted plumbing service and support to customers, the Fox Valley Plumbing Service offers assistance by running necessary errands for the elderly or physically unable in the community. They assure their community and clients that they are taking necessary safety precautions to deliver safe, effective service.

Serving Their Community

Community involvement plays a vital role in the core values of Turek’s Plumbing, and they want to assist the community in any way they can. Owner and President, Ed Turek, explains that “It is times like these that we need to come together. Whether someone is in need of plumbing service or any elderly or physically unable needs a trip to the grocery store, we’re here for you!”. For those 65 and older or those considered high-risk for severe illness upon contracting COVID-19, Turek’s Plumbing is offering more than their plumbing services. Those in need of a grocery run, a pharmacy run, or any necessary errand, Turek’s Plumbing is there to help. “It is absolutely our pleasure to give back to the community that keeps us in business,” says the team members at Turek’s. To better serve their Fox Valley Residents, they have taken ample measures to withhold social distancing practices and other safety practices.



Adapting to Challenging Times

Although Turek’s Plumbing is offering uninterrupted plumbing services, they are aware that they must adapt to withhold certain health protocols. They assure no employees showing any symptoms of any type of flu, cold, or other viruses will be working while showing symptoms and will not return until medically cleared. Any team member assisting a Fox Valley Resident will call ahead to describe the increased sanitary measures and confirm nobody at the location is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has experienced symptoms of any type of flu or a common cold within the past two weeks.



For those interested in assistance with errands or in need of an emergency plumbing service, please contact us at 1-855-4-Tureks or at Tureksplumbing.com.

