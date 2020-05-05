The Safest Dental Office in Shreveport

Dr. Ben Kacos D.M.D., FICOI & Owner of Shreveport’s Dental Solutions

SHREVEPORT, LOUSIANA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ben Kacos D.M.D., FICOI & Owner of Shreveport’s Dental Solutions adds groundbreaking technology to his dental office to protect patients and employees against the spread of COVID-19 and nearly every other virus, bacteria or pathogen.

Modern Technology to Set A New Cleanliness Standard In Shreveport Dental Office

Shreveport Dentist, Dr. Ben Kacos has made it his mission to provide a clean and safe office environment for his patients in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that Kacos’ office is opened and ready to accept patients, Kacos has invested in a few different cleaning systems to set a new standard for office cleanliness around the world.

Reopening Shreveport’s Dental Solutions Safely

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, Shreveport’s Dental Solutions was temporarily closed until the Lousiana Dental Association announced that “time-sensitive” patients were able to be seen, beginning on April 27th. This allowed for dentists to practice general dentistry, as long as they are abiding by LDA’s guidelines. Kacos and his team instantly implemented new procedures that surpass patient safety guidelines, such as taking temperatures at the door and investing in multiple, modern devices that work to eliminate any type of germ or bacteria present in the office.

The Ozone Gas Generator

Kacos’ first step was to invest in an Ozone Gas Generator. This gas is safe, clean, and chemical-free. The device releases the ozone gas that will eliminate viruses, bacteria, fungi, spores, mold, odors, and any other germ that could potentially be in the office. Kacos and his team have been running this machine every single night after everyone has left the office to ensure that the dental practice is a clean as possible.

“By implementing these exciting technologies, I hope to set a new standard to keep offices clean in Shreveport and the rest of the country,” explains Dr. Kacos. “Now more than ever, it is so important that dentists and other health professionals provide their patients with a safe and bacteria-free environment to the best of their ability.”

Creating Ozone Water

Inspired by a technique utilized by Tesla since the early 1900s, Kacos has also worked to make ozone water with his Ozone Gas Generator. Kacos has implemented this practice to further purify all water used in the office. This technique will completely disinfect water and eliminate all germs present in the water.

“This water actually exceeds sterility requirements for surgical irrigation fluid,” Kacos details on an interactive video posted on his social media accounts.

Suction Units & Ulpa Filters

In every treatment room, Kacos has also implemented suction units, which are machines equipped with an Ulpa filter. These machines filter out particles as small as 0.1 microns, meaning that they will be able to filter out all viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19, the common cold, the flu, and more.

A New Standard

Kacos and his team have been working tirelessly to create the safest possible environment for their patients, and it is just getting started.

“I am so excited to see where these implementations take us” Kacos details. “I think it is safe to say that we are the safest dental office in Shreveport, Lousiana.”

