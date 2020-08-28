Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSC Gulf Power Company Hurricane Michael Hearing Rescheduled

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled the Tuesday, September 1 hearing on Gulf Power Company’s (Gulf) Hurricane Michael expense recovery.  A proposed settlement agreement on the topic between Gulf, the Office of Public Counsel, and the Federal Executive Agencies is expected to be considered on Tuesday, September 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Other PSC meetings on Tuesday, September 1 will continue: Commission Conference at 9:30 a.m., and a hearing following this on Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s settlement agreements with the Office of Public Counsel and White Springs Agricultural Chemicals, Inc. that impact storm protection plan cost recovery.   

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

The Commission Conference and hearing will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

