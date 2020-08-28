FCSTN – Family & Consumer Sciences Teachers of Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education
Why should you Join FCSTN? Spring 2020 Promo Video
The benefits of belonging to FCSTN include:
- Access to curriculum files contributed by veteran FCS teachers
- Promotional items designed for FCS education marketing and support
- Newsletters about our members and events
- Awards for teachers and leaders:
- Teacher of the Year (for specific years of teaching
- Special Service
- Developer Award to report your own professional activities and growth each year
FCSTN LiveBinder: Member Only Curriculum Resources
FCSTN Leadership
Co-Presidents Jolene Schlemmer, Lincoln Southeast High School
Tracy Way, Lincoln Southwest High School
President Elect Suzanne Martin, Medicine Valley High School
Treasurer Camelle Kinney, Lincoln North Star High School
Secretary Jan Smaus, FCS Retired
For more information about experiencing all of the benefits of membership in FCSTN, please contact Membership Chair, Michelle Irvine at mirvine@gips.org