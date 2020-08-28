Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FCSTN – Family & Consumer Sciences Teachers of Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

 

FCSTN Webpage

 

Why should you Join FCSTN?  Spring 2020 Promo Video

 

Retired Membership Flyer

 

The benefits of belonging to FCSTN include:

  • Access to curriculum files contributed by veteran FCS teachers
  • Promotional items designed for FCS education marketing and support
  • Newsletters about our members and events
  • Awards for teachers and leaders:
    • Teacher of the Year (for specific years of teaching
    • Special Service
    • Developer Award to report your own professional activities and growth each year

 

FCSTN LiveBinder: Member Only Curriculum Resources

 

FCSTN Leadership

Co-Presidents Jolene Schlemmer, Lincoln Southeast High School

Tracy Way, Lincoln Southwest High School

President Elect Suzanne Martin, Medicine Valley High School

Treasurer Camelle Kinney, Lincoln North Star High School

Secretary Jan Smaus, FCS Retired

For more information about experiencing all of the benefits of membership in FCSTN, please contact Membership Chair, Michelle Irvine at  mirvine@gips.org

 

Say YES to Professional Involvement

