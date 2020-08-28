FCSTN – Family & Consumer Sciences Teachers of Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

FCSTN Webpage

Why should you Join FCSTN? Spring 2020 Promo Video

The benefits of belonging to FCSTN include:

Access to curriculum files contributed by veteran FCS teachers

Promotional items designed for FCS education marketing and support

Newsletters about our members and events

Awards for teachers and leaders: Teacher of the Year (for specific years of teaching)



FCSTN LiveBinder: Member Only Curriculum Resources

FCSTN Leadership

Co-Presidents Jolene Schlemmer, Lincoln Southeast High School

Tracy Way, Lincoln Southwest High School

President Elect Suzanne Martin, Medicine Valley High School

Treasurer Camelle Kinney, Lincoln North Star High School

Secretary Jan Smaus, FCS Retired

For more information about experiencing all of the benefits of membership in FCSTN, please contact Membership Chair, Michelle Irvine at mirvine@gips.org

Say YES to Professional Involvement