Royalton Barracks / Multiple sex offense arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202655
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Blais
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2017
INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek Rd, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Sex Assault of Child, Sexual Exploitation
of a Minor, Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with Child, Disseminating Indecent
Material to a Minor
ACCUSED: Scott Benoit
AGE:44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In late August Detectives with The Vermont State Police, Windsor Special
Investigation Unit were made aware of allegations made against Scott Benoit.
Information was brought forward that Benoit had abused a juvenile household
member over a period of time from 2016 to 2018. Subsequent investigation
supported the allegations and Benoit was arrested on 7/27/20 at his home in
Bethel. Benoit was charged with the above listed offenses and was held on
$25,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Benoit is scheduled to be
arraigned on the above charges at Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal
Division on 8/28/20 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/20 1230
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 25,000
MUG SHOT: yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Christopher Blais
BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933
(Cell) 802-585-9865