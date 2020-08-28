Royalton Barracks / Multiple sex offense arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Blais

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek Rd, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Sex Assault of Child, Sexual Exploitation

of a Minor, Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with Child, Disseminating Indecent

Material to a Minor

ACCUSED: Scott Benoit

AGE:44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In late August Detectives with The Vermont State Police, Windsor Special

Investigation Unit were made aware of allegations made against Scott Benoit.

Information was brought forward that Benoit had abused a juvenile household

member over a period of time from 2016 to 2018. Subsequent investigation

supported the allegations and Benoit was arrested on 7/27/20 at his home in

Bethel. Benoit was charged with the above listed offenses and was held on

$25,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Benoit is scheduled to be

arraigned on the above charges at Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal

Division on 8/28/20 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/20 1230

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 25,000

MUG SHOT: yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

(Cell) 802-585-9865