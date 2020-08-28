Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Multiple sex offense arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Blais                     

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East, Royalton Barracks      

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek Rd, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Sex Assault of Child, Sexual Exploitation

of a Minor, Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with Child, Disseminating Indecent

Material to a Minor

 

ACCUSED: Scott Benoit                                            

AGE:44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In late August Detectives with The Vermont State Police, Windsor Special

Investigation Unit were made aware of allegations made against Scott Benoit.

Information was brought forward that Benoit had abused a juvenile household

member over a period of time from 2016 to 2018.  Subsequent investigation

supported the allegations and Benoit was arrested on 7/27/20 at his home in

Bethel.  Benoit was charged with the above listed offenses and was held on

$25,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.  Benoit is scheduled to be

arraigned on the above charges at Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal

Division on 8/28/20 at 1230.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/28/20  1230          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: 25,000

MUG SHOT: yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

(Cell) 802-585-9865

 

