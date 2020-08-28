9-4-2020 Destiny Malibu “Sweet Persuasion” Album Release. New Pop Album.
Destiny Malibu New Music Video “Vamos” Premieres 9-4-2020.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 4, 2020- Destiny Malibu premieres her second album release of 2020 titled “Sweet Persuasion”. The album includes 7 original songs written and performed by Destiny Malibu. Destiny Malibu is known for her genre blending compositions and this album delivers fun flavors of EDM, Pop, Soul, R&B, Rap, Country and Latin Beats.
The music video “Vamos” will premiere on the same day as the album. Vamos is a sassy bilingual upbeat song and it is the 4th Music Video of the album. Dancing and sports fans alike will be moving to the catchy beat of this song. Filmed in a boxing ring, to reflect that we all have faced 2020 with our boxing gloves on and face battles in our lives. These life battles can feel like we are in a constant fight even with our closest friends and family we find that our differences of opinion can be exhausting. With this song, Destiny aims to acknowledge that pain, the battles, the differences and encourages to look on the bright side. Let’s find the silver lining. Let’s stop fighting and dance instead. The lyrics aim to validate peace with each other. “ Don’t want to fight no more. I’ll agree to disagree. Come and dance with me. Vamos a bailar.”
Three other music videos from this album: “Lo Siento”, “Sweet Persuasion” and “We Will Rise- Tribute Anthem” available now on Destiny Malibu’s Youtube Channel.
“Sweet Persuasion, the album and Vamos, the music video premiere, September 4, 2020.
